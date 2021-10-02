D&S Motorsports expands customer gase with U-Haul

PARK HILL — D&S Motorsports signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Park Hill community, according to U-Haul Company of Oklahoma Inc.
D&S Motorsports at 26358 Hwy. 82 will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, and moving supplies.
Business hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (918) 708-1396 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Park-Hill-OK-74451/035017/ .
D&S Motorsports partners Sheila Mattler and Derek O’Neal are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Cherokee County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
U-Haul is pleased to offer programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
