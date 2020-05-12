Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge has determined the fatal shooting of Demontre Bruner justified.
According to a release from Loge, "Lt. Shane Dean and Officer Chris Leach were legally justified to fire their weapons at Bruner."
73, Salesman/Gunsmith/Veteran, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Private Family Service. Burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
90, Sales Clerk, passed Tuesday, May 5, 2020 public visitation: 12-8PM, Friday, May 8, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
