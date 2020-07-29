Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said he won't be filing charges against a man who shot and killed Jarrod Godsey with a bow and arrow.
"Mr. Godsey broke into the residence of Russell Jobe looking for Teari Riley," Loge wrote in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "Mr. Jobe shot Mr. Godsey with a crossbow. The arrow penetrated Mr. Godsey below the right armpit area and caused his death.
"I have declined to file charges on Mr. Jobe and Ms. Riley."
Godsey, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in the 500 block of Grand Avenue on July 4.
Muskogee police said they were called to the home at approximately 9:50 p.m. by someone who said a man was trying to force his way into the home. When police arrived, they found a back patio glass door was broken, and Godsey was on the floor inside the residence. Jobe, 64, who lived in the home, shot Godsey with an arrow after he got inside the residence, police said.
“Officers have been called to this residence several times over the last month due to the suspect, Jarrod Godsey harassing Russell Jobe,” states a release from the police department.
