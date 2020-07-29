Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said he has received the material from an investigation into the death of a Muskogee man after being shot with an arrow.
"I should make a decision on that this week," Loge said.
Jarrod Godsey, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home on Grand Avenue on July 4.
Muskogee police said they were called to the home at approximately 9:50 p.m. by someone who said a man was trying to force his way into the home. When police arrived, they found a back patio glass door was broken, and Godsey was on the floor inside the residence. The person living in the home, Russell Jobe, 64, shot Godsey with an arrow after he got inside the residence, police said.
"Officers have been called to this residence several times over the last month due to the suspect, Jarrod Godsey harassing Russell Jobe," states a release from the police department.
