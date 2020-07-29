Muskogee police have forwarded a case of alleged negligent homicide to the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office to request prosecution, said Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.
Richard Horner, 61, died in January after falling from the back of a pickup at 24th and Elizabeth streets. The driver, Joseph Rhea, 50, tested positive for drugs, according to a police report.
No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed, Hamlin said.
