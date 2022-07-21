Dan Boren appointed to First United board

First United has appointed Dan Boren, Chickasaw Nation’s Secretary of Commerce, to its board of directors effective June 21. First United’s board consists of 11 outside directors, each representing leadership experience and expertise from various industries, and is led by Chairman and CEO Greg Massey.
Boren, former United States Representative for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, previously served two years as the Oklahoma president and chief banking officer at First United Bank where he oversaw and provided leadership, as well as helped foster growth and promote the bank’s purpose, values, and pillars of its core message to “Spend Life Wisely” to all Oklahoma banking locations.
“We are very excited to welcome Dan to our Board of Directors. He is passionate about serving Oklahoma and his experience, knowledge, and deep desire to make an impact will continue to be an asset within our organization,” Massey said.
Heavily involved in many professional and civic organizations, Boren also serves on the boards of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum, Seminole State College Educational Foundation, OU Children’s Hospital Foundation, Oklahoma Academy, Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, Sovereign Asset Management (chairman), Sovereign Native Holdco, the Last Frontier Council (Boy Scouts of America), the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma Bankers Association, Swift MD, Infinity Capital Partners, Soldier Strong and an Advisory Board Member for Leadership Oklahoma, a member of the Consumer Bankers Association Government Relations Council and the US Global Leadership Coalition.
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
About First United Bank:Established in 1900, First United has more than 85 bank, mortgage and insurance locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It is one of the largest, well-capitalized banking organizations in the Southwest with assets of more than $13.5 billion, and it is among the largest privately held community banking organizations in the United States. First United provides a full range of financial services including banking, mortgage, insurance, and investment products and services, and is dedicated to inspiring and empowering others to Spend Life Wisely®. Learn more at FirstUnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.