Dana Pippin honored with Atta Girl award

Soroptimist International of Muskogee surprised Dana Pippin at her place of employment with an Atta Girl award and several gifts. As the Hobby Lobby Frame Shop manager, her artistic talents are appreciated by the customers. DJ Hooker, store manager, said she is a dependable, hardworking employee who excels at customer service and interpersonal skills. Pippin has faced challenges in life and has used these experiences to show kindness and compassion for others. She has been an inspiration to others on overcoming obstacles. Her friends describe her as a strong, resilient woman with a servant’s heart. Outside of work, Dana enjoys spending time with her family, gardening, being involved at her church and helping others.
Soroptimist periodically recognizes an exceptional woman in Muskogee who has used her skills in making a difference at work or in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.