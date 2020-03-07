Dailyn Brown can’t decide whether or not he wants to keep dancing or chasing after a yellow balloon across the dance floor. The 3-year-old alternates between the two while his father Daidrian Brown looks on nearby, smiling.
“I love this event, man. I’m glad they put it on every year,” Brown said. “We just had a baby. She’s a newborn. She’ll be out here next year.”
Dailyn was one of a crowd of children dancing with their parents at the Daddy Daughter, Mother Son Dance at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Saturday evening.
Children jumped and spun around their parents who laughed and took pictures and videos with their phones. A couple dressed in Mickey and Minnie Mouse costumes wandered among the crowds, delighting the children whenever they stepped in to take a picture or bounce a balloon.
Dozens of people showed up, which thrilled the Community Keepers, who sponsored the event, said organizing assistant Lori Thompson.
“I love seeing all these people out here. It makes us see what the community needs,” Thompson said. “It makes your heart happy.”
For attendee Lamar Jones and his daughter Destiny, it was a chance to spend an evening together. Lamar’s schedule during the week keeps him from spending enough time with his family, he said, so he cherished chances to do so on the weekends.
The pair enjoyed dinner, danced, and played games like musical chairs set up by the event organizers.
“I really enjoy the fact that they put this on for free, and that they encourage this kind of family-oriented event,” Jones said. “This is the kind of event Muskogee really needs.”
Destiny, 11, said she liked getting to dance with her dad and her friends.
“He’s really busy during the week, so this is a lot of fun,” she said. “I really like to dance, too.”
