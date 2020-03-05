This isn’t going to be the typical Daddy Daughter Dance.
Sure, fathers and daughters are encouraged to attend, but it also will be a Mother Son Dance along with games and door prizes.
The free event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Presented by Community Keepers, the Daddy Daughter Dance marks its third year and the second for the Mother Son Dance.
“Mothers wanted a dance, so we combined them last year,” said Darryl Brown, the dance organizer. “It turned out so well that we decided to do it again. We had 175 people last year. It turned out pretty nice.”
Lori Thompson, Brown’s assistant, said the dances are a “family affair.”
“It’s great to see the community come together for this,” said Lori Thompson, Brown’s assistant. “This was not created to take away from the great things Kids’ Space (which had their dance on Feb. 22) does. This was specifically created to right a wrong, provide a second chance to make a child’s day and to encourage parents to spend time with their kids.”
Brown said he organized the dance after seeing on Facebook about a girl who was upset because her father was not able to take her to the dance last year.
“I felt bad about it and I decided I was going to do what I can,” he said. “I also heard from others they didn’t have enough money to be able to go to the dance. Nobody has to pay. Everything we get is from donations.”
The dances will provide food and drinks. Food includes a fruit bar, candy and cake bar.
“We’ll have the food from 6 to 7 p.m.,” Brown said. “We want to get out of the way so the parents and grandparents can dance with their children and grandchildren.”
The dances will have games for the younger children. Prizes to be presented include gift certificates and money.
“We’ll have things for boys and girls,” Brown said.
Another aspect of the dance that was popular last year is a dance contest and a best dressed contest. Shanika Russell and her son Carter received the Best Dressed Award from the voting by the dancers.
“We had a show of hands last year, but this year we’re going to have five judges,” Brown said.
If you go
WHAT: Daddy Daughter, Mother Son Dance.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
COST: Free.
INFORMATION: (918) 232-8044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.