Muskogee Indian Territory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen to support Wreaths Across America's participating location of Fort Gibson National Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the eighth year that Muskogee Indian Territory chapter will participate in the national program whose mission is to "Remember the fallen, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom."
The goal for the chapter is to support efforts that help unify the community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the more than 25,000 veterans laid to rest at Fort Gibson National Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veterans wreath this December.
The chapter uses the funds generated through the Wreaths Across America Group Sponsorship Program to help support their activities benefiting local veterans and fulfilling the DAR mission of patriotism, education, and historic preservation.
“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time and effort nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support the Muskogee Indian Territory chapter are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OK0039P to learn more.
National Wreaths Across America Day will be held Dec. 17. WAA Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
