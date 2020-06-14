Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet virtually with Zoom at 1 p.m. June 20. Tom Carment will speak about the needs and mission of the Muskogee Food Pantry. Links for the meeting will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to request the link.

