DAR to meet Saturday

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet in person at 10 a.m. Saturday. The group will celebrate October as Month of Service, with all members providing a glimpse of their organizations served. LaHoma VanderWagen will provide a patriot ancestor minute. An email will be sent prior to the meeting. Please plan to attend as plans and projects for 2021/2022 will be discussed. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Information: Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738.

