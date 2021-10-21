The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet in person at 10 a.m. Saturday. The group will celebrate October as Month of Service, with all members providing a glimpse of their organizations served. LaHoma VanderWagen will provide a patriot ancestor minute. An email will be sent prior to the meeting. Please plan to attend as plans and projects for 2021/2022 will be discussed. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Information: Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738.
DAR to meet Saturday
- Submitted by Daughters of the American Revolution
age 88, U.S. Army veteran and resident of Checotah, OK, transitioned, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in St Francis Medical Center-Muskogee, with family at bedside. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 52, a resident of Haskell, OK, transitioned, Sunday, October 17, 2021 in the Haskell Health Care Center. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 56, of Okmulgee, OK, transitioned, Saturday, October 9, 2021. Service, Saturday, October 23rd, 2:00pm, Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Okmulgee. Visitation, Friday, October 22nd, 1:00pm until 5:00pm, Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn-Okmulgee.
age 92, resident of Muskogee, passed Saturday, October 16, 2021. Service Saturday, October 23rd, 9:30a.m., Timothy Baptist Church, Muskogee. Visitation Friday October 22nd, 3:00p.m. to 7:00pm, House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee. House of Winn Funeral Home
