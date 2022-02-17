DAR to meet Saturday

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet in person and with a Zoom connection at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. The in-person meeting will be in the meeting room at The Barracks, 4717 W. Okmulgee Ave. The group will celebrate veterans with Victor Lezama providing a tour of The Barracks, a home away from home for veterans. Please plan to attend as the group discusses plans and projects for 2022, including Constitution Week, nominations, historic marker dedication and Wreaths Across America. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Please contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to participate in the Zoom meeting.
