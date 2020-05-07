Data: Contagion fears keep people from seeking emergency care

Health care professionals fear residents may succumb to the COVID-19 pandemic without being exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.
Trish German, a spokeswoman for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service said the ambulance service has experienced a 30% decline in its call volume when compared to the same period a year ago. German said the decline is believed to be due to widespread fear of being exposed to the coronavirus and contracting COVID-19 at hospitals.
"People are delaying going to the hospital because they are afraid of catching the COVID-19 virus," German said. "We are doing everything we can to keep our ambulances disinfected — the hospital is doing what they are doing to keep their rooms disinfected (and) keeping COVID patients separate from regular patients."
An article published this week in the Journal of Emergency Medical Services show that sentiment is one apparently shared by people across the country. Data collected in April by MedStar, an emergency medical services provider in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, show while the number of patients in cardiac arrests and those pronounced dead on scene were up, response volume and transports to the hospital had declined.
MedStar data also show dramatic reductions in calls for heart attacks and strokes in April 2020 compared to April 2019. Calls for heart attacks were down 42%, and responses to patients reported to be experiencing strokes were down 36%.
“We are quite concerned that locally and nationwide people are afraid, in some cases, to call 911," Stephen Love, president of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, said in the JEMS article. "We are experiencing adverse patient outcomes by the patient not calling 911 or delaying the call."
German urged residents who experience "chest pain, difficulty breathing, or any kind of one-sided weakness" to seek emergency health care.
"Please don’t be afraid to call 911," German said. "Come to the hospital."
German also reminded residents to regularly check on their elderly neighbors.
'We have a lot of elderly people in Muskogee," German said. "If you haven't seen them in a couple of days, check on them, call them, make sure they are OK."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.