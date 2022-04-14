Daughter helps Eufaula woman celebrate 102nd birthday

EUFAULA — Karen Ketchum wanted to do something special for her mother's birthday.
Emily Lopes celebrated her 102nd birthday Tuesday, and Ketchum provided a piece of Lopes' past.
When she could, Lopes, a native of Hawaii, was a hula dancer. She taught Ketchum the art, and Ketchum wanted to present her mom with the performance.
"I think this is wonderful," Ketchum said. "She's always danced, she loves music, she sings and she's unable to do it anymore. So we're happy to do it for her."
Before she moved to the mainland, Lopes worked at a pineapple plantation. She also remembers an infamous day in 1941 when she was a young woman living in Hawaii when Pearl Harbor was attacked.
"It was scary," she said.
Ketchum, along with Cathy Boyer, Brenda McKinney and Mona Hatfield, presented a 30-minute show of Hawaiian dancing.
Lopes is a resident at Eufaula Manor Nursing home and was thrilled with the results.
"This means a lot," she said. "I'm very proud of her."
The dancing group has been together since 2009 but has not performed in five years. They all agreed it took them about three weeks to get up to speed.
"We got together about two months ago," Hatfield said. "We knew all the routines, so the three weeks was a refresher."
Following the dancing, residents were treated to pizza and birthday cake.
Andrea Tucker, activities director for Eufaula Manor, said it was as much enjoyment for the rest of the residents as it was for Lopes.
"They've been closed up for so long with COVID and everything, it's good to see a little excitement," she said.
Ketchum said the secret to her mother's longevity is not what seems to be the norm.
"My mother can eat all the sugar she wants," Ketchum said. "She loves her goodies and her sweets and it doesn't bother her at all. She doesn't have diabetes or anything like that.
"She can eat non-stop snacks and is as healthy as a horse."
Tucker also said that everyone is good friends with Lopes.
"They're amazed," Tucker said. "(Emily) gets around so well, she's got her faculties. She's an amazing lady."
