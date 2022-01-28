Daughter of former resident crowned Miss Rodeo USA 2022

The daughter of a former Muskogee resident has been crowned Miss Rodeo USA 2022.
Jessie Lynn Nichols of Prattville, Alabama, was crowned Miss Rodeo USA 2022 at the 52nd Annual International Finals Rodeo (IFR52) in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on Jan. 16. This annual event is sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) and The Miss Rodeo USA Association.
Nichols is the daughter of former Muskogee resident Sherri Dugan Nichols and Bryan Nichols, formerly of Bartlesville.
Jessie Lynn Nichols represented the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo (Athens, Alabama) and was one of 15 rodeo queen contestants vying for the title of Miss Rodeo USA. She is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Communications and Master of Science in Agri-Science Education. Nichols has also been accepted into Auburn University’s College of Education Career and Technical Education Ph.D. program.
At the end of the week-long pageant Miss Nichols stated, “Being crowned Miss Rodeo USA is truly one of the highest honors of my life. I look forward to a fun-filled year with multiple opportunities to represent the sport of rodeo, to give back to the sport that has given me a firm foundation, life experiences, and much success, and to inspire others to get involved and follow their dreams. Having the opportunity to serve as the official ambassador for the International Professional Rodeo Association will allow me the opportunity to give back to the sport of rodeo, its patrons, contestants, sponsors, and those who love the western way of life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.