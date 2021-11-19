Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet in person and with a Zoom connection at 1 p.m. Saturday. The in-person meeting will be in the Grant Foreman Room, second floor of the Muskogee Public Library. The group will celebrate our veterans with Victor Lezama providing a glimpse of The Barracks, a home away from home for veterans. Alice Adair will provide a Patriot ancestor minute. An email will be sent prior to the meeting. Please plan to attend as they discuss plans and projects for 2021-2022. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Information: Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738.
