The women of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, will meet in person and by Zoom at 1 p.m. Saturday. The in-person meeting will be in the lobby room of the Muskogee Public Library. The group will celebrate service to veterans with speaker VA Chaplain Mitch Fincher, serving the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center. Please plan to attend as plans and projects are discussed for 2022. If any of you would like to speak on your patriot, contact Alice Adair, regent. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or for a ride to the meeting.
Daughters of the American Revolution to meet Saturday
- Submitted by Daughters of the American Revolution
