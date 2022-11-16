Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

Muskogee Indian Territory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Grant Foreman Room (2nd floor) at the Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
In celebration of Native American History Month, the speaker will be Sammy Still, traditional storyteller and full-blood member of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. Still’s cultural presentation will be stories of “How the Turtle Lost It’s Whistle” and “Runs Like the Wind.”
Potential new members, all current members and visitors are welcome.
Information/questions: (918) 869-7891.
