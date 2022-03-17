Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet in person at 1 p.m. Saturday. The meeting will be in the meeting room at Honey Springs Battlefield Visitors Center, 423159 E. 1030 Road, Checotah, (918) 617-7125. The group will celebrate DAR history with Adam Lynn providing a tour of center. Please plan to attend as the group discusses plans and projects for 2022, including Constitution Week, nominations, historic marker dedication and Wreaths Across America. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions or transportation concerns. Rides are available. If you would like to join the meeting by Zoom, contact Adair, as well.  

