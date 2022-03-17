The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet in person at 1 p.m. Saturday. The meeting will be in the meeting room at Honey Springs Battlefield Visitors Center, 423159 E. 1030 Road, Checotah, (918) 617-7125. The group will celebrate DAR history with Adam Lynn providing a tour of center. Please plan to attend as the group discusses plans and projects for 2022, including Constitution Week, nominations, historic marker dedication and Wreaths Across America. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions or transportation concerns. Rides are available. If you would like to join the meeting by Zoom, contact Adair, as well.
Daughters of the American Revolution to meet
- Submitted
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Adair, Robin Jane, 74, retired trust officer assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic
Frank McCollough, age 57, of Idabel, Oklahoma, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home. Graveside service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter, Oklahoma with Dr. Paul Vickery officiating. General visitation on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 A.M.…
age 72, died March 7, 2022. Memorial service will be 11:30 am Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Fort Gibson.
Robert "Doug" MacMillan Jr.- 65 of Claremore. Director of the Office of Disability Concerns. Died March 8th, 2022 in Oklahoma City. Memorial service March 21, 2022, Crescent Valley Church, 1:00pm. Inurnment 2:30 pm Fort Gibson National.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Muskogee woman serving life sentence dies in custody
- Officials investigating shooting at VA medical center
- Report recommends closure for Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Local veterans respond to possible hospital closing
- Okie from Muskogee: Former Taiwan resident enjoys slower pace
- Oklahoma’s congressional delegation silent on possible medical center closure
- MMCA, Saint Francis settle contractual dispute
- Two swimmers, one wrestler from area make all-state squads
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.