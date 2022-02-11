The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet in person and with a Zoom connection at 1 p.m. Saturday. The in-person meeting will be in the meeting room at The Barracks, 4717 W. Okmulgee Ave. The group will celebrate our veterans with Victor Lezama providing a tour of The Barracks, a home away from home for veterans. Please plan to attend as we discuss plans and projects for 2022, including Constitution Week, nominations, historic marker dedication and Wreaths Across America. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Please contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to participate in the Zoom meeting.
Daughters of the American Revolution to meet
- Submitted by The Daughters of the American Revolution
Died Tuesday February 8, 2022. Service 1pm Monday, February 14, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
ROBERT CARSON - age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Material Handler. Died February 10, 2022, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Monday February 14, 2022, 2:00 pm at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation February 13, 2022, 1:pm until 5:00 pm.
RALPH C. SIMPSON - age 87 of Locust Grove, OK. Carpenter/Dairy Farmer. Died Thursday February 10, 2022, in Locust Grove, OK. Funeral services Monday February 14th, 2022, 10:00 am at Reed Culver Funeral Home
94, entered eternal life, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Family and Friends Visitation 2:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, February 13, 2022.Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Services 1:00pm, Monday, February 14, 2022, Checotah First Assembly of God. Share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
