Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet for lunch at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 139 W. Shawnee Bypass, at noon on June 19. The group will honor their new 2020/2021 members and fellowship with each member in person once again. A reminder will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Plan to attend as they discuss plans and projects for Fall 2021. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Information: Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.