Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

The ladies of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, will meet in person and by Zoom at 1 p.m. Saturday. The in-person meeting will be in the Grant Foreman Room of the Muskogee Public Library. The group will celebrate women with our speaker Michelle Downing from The Compassion Women’s Center of Claremore. Please help us support this work by bringing an item on the list below. Please plan to attend as we discuss plans and projects for 2022, including Constitution Week plans and needs, officer election, historic marker dedication of Montford Stokes and 2022 Wreaths Across America. If any of you would like to speak on your patriot, please contact Alice Adair. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Please contact Alice Adair at (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or for a ride to the meeting.
List for Compassion Women's Center, Claremore
• Individual Kleenex for miscarriage care bags. The small packets you can pick up at Dollar Tree.
• Copy paper.
• Bottles of water.
• 12-24 month boy and girl spring and summer clothes.
• Paper clips.
• Staples.
• Size 4-6 diapers.
• Baby wipes.
• Good Start Formula Soothe with purple lid.
• Nitrile gloves.
• Hand soap in pump bottle.
