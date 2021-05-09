Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet virtually with Zoom at 1 p.m. May 15. Kiazan Moneypenny will speak on the History of the Great Seal of the United States as we celebrate the 76th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Links for the meeting will be sent by email prior to the meeting. Plan to attend as we discuss plans and projects for 2021. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Contact Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738 with questions, concerns or to request the link.
Daughters of the American Revolution to meet
