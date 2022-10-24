Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.