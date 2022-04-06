Davenport retires from MPD

Captain David Davenport, a 30-year veteran of the Muskogee Police Department, recently retired from the department.
During his career, Davenport worked in several assignments spending most of his career in the patrol division. He was previously assigned to the Investigations Division and Internal Affairs.
"He's a great guy," said Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee. "A great officer and great supervisor. He's the type of guy that leads by example."
Teehee said that Davenport was the kind of officer that made others around him feel good.
"He always did things that made you laugh," Teehee said. "He always made the rounds. I guess you could call him a hall monitor."
Teehee is quick to point out that this is not him just praising a fellow officer.
"A lot of times you hear that about different people, but this is one I can honestly say was out making traffic stops and doing different things to lead his squads," he said.
Teehee also said that Davenport was happy just doing his job.
"He didn't want anything," Teehee said. "He just said goodbye and went on."
Teehee also praised Davenport for his people skills.
"He is very humble, somebody that people can talk to," he said. "He's one of those as a police department administrator, you hate to lose people like that, but at the same time, I'm extremely happy for him to retire and enjoyment that retirement."
Davenport's son Mason was recently hired as a patrol officer, following in his father's footsteps.
"(Mason) has some big shoes to fill," Teehee said. "I'm glad to have him on board and I think he's going to do well."
