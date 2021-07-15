State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, announced this week she is a candidate for Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
“For the past decade, I’ve fought to ensure Oklahomans have reliable, affordable energy and strong infrastructure,” David said. “Serving on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is the next step in continuing this important work while growing jobs and opportunities in our state.”
As a Republican leader in the Senate, David recently helped advance one of the body’s most conservative legislative agendas in the history of Oklahoma, which was then signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
A historic figure in Oklahoma politics, David is the first woman since statehood to be named majority leader of the Oklahoma State Senate. She is also the first woman to chair the Senate Appropriations Committee, and the first Republican woman to serve as majority whip.
David will seek to fill the seat of Commissioner Dana Murphy, who is will retire due to term limits.
“As the Biden administration continues to put the squeeze on energy and utilities, the role of commissioner will take on even greater import,” David said. “I think I have the right experience, knowledge and temperament to fight and win on behalf of all Oklahomans.”
A successful small businesswoman, David owns and operates a property management company. She previously worked in petroleum marketing both nationally and internationally before turning her attention to raising a family.
“I know how important low energy costs are to businesses and Oklahoma families alike,” David said. “These are pocketbook issues that require strong, consistent, conservative leadership.”
David is a native Oklahoman. Her husband, Dan, is a retired federal law enforcement officer. Her daughter is an officer in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, and her son served in the U.S. Marine Corps. David has three grandsons.
David earned a bachelor's of science degree in petroleum geology at Oklahoma State University. She said it would be an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to continue dedicating her life to public service.
“Put quite simply, I love helping my fellow Oklahomans," David said. "You can count on me to work hard every day to advance our values, get the job done and be a commissioner of whom you can be proud.”
