Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.