The DaVinci Institute held a virtual ceremony to honor the 2020 and 2021 Fellows, Scholars, and A+ Teacher of the Year award recipients. Videos of the 2020 and 2021 recipients receiving their awards for exceptional scholarship, research and teaching were featured during the event. The ceremony planned in March 2020 was postponed and the 2021 ceremony will be held virtually via Zoom due to ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As always, the DaVinci Institute is both honored and humbled in announcing our Fellow, Scholar, and A+ Teacher of the Year awardees. We are excited to recognize these exemplary individuals for their contributions to education in Oklahoma, and we always take this opportunity to reflect on how innovative and passionate Oklahoma educators are in helping students succeed as creative and contributing students and citizens,” said DaVinci Board Executive Committee member Dr. Jeff King of the University of Central Oklahoma.
DaVinci Fellows are faculty at DaVinci member institutions who are nominated by peers who recognize these instructors’ commitment to creativity in research and teaching as demonstrated by innovative project proposals. Nominees’ projects are judged based on their contributions to scholarship, research, and/or student success and overall creativity. Fellows receive certificates of achievement, inscribed DaVinci medallions, and $1,000 to help support their projects.
The following individuals have been named DaVinci Fellows for 2020 and 2021:
2020
Spence Pilcher, Northeastern State University (Creativity Education Assessment Fellow)
Sapna Das Bradoo, Northeastern State University
Lindsey Churchill, University of Central Oklahoma
Richard Hasenauer, Northeastern State University
2021
Sarah Ramsey, Northeastern State University (Creativity Education Assessment Fellow)
Jericho Hobson, Northeastern State University
Meagan Moreland, Northeastern State University
Each year, the DaVinci Institute honors exemplary teacher education students from DaVinci member institutions. These Scholar nominations are judged on service learning projects proposed by applicants, and awarded Scholars use DaVinci funding support to execute those projects. Scholars receive certificates of achievement and $500 upon selection, with another $500 provided after the Scholar has been hired to teach in an Oklahoma school.
The following individuals have been named DaVinci Scholars for 2020 and 2021:
2020
Jessica Abuelaileh, Northeastern State University
Mattie J. Awtrey, Oklahoma State University
Dawn McRoberts, University of Central Oklahoma
Stephanie Sullivan, Cameron University
2021
Anne Heine, Northeastern State University
Amber Quammen, Northeastern State University
Christina Sundly, University of Central Oklahoma
The DaVinci Institute’s A+ Schools initiative is designed to help K-12 schools infuse creativity and the arts into curriculum in ways that are organic and centered on the idea that the arts are a necessary part of human learning and development. The A+ Schools Teacher of the Year is selected from among schools using the A+ approach in recognition of exemplary teaching that fosters student creativity. A+ Teachers of the Year receive certificates of achievement, inscribed DaVinci medallions, and $1,000.
The following individuals have been named DaVinci A+ Schools Teacher of the Year for 2020 and 2021:
2020
Naomi Rothrock, Harding Fine Arts Academy
2021
Angela Martinez, Stanley Hupfeld Academy
A new category of Scholar award has just been instituted for students at two-year institutions. Information about that award, and all DaVinci awards, are at the Institute’s web site: www.davinciok.org, along with listings of current and past DaVinci Institute award recipients.
The DaVinci Institute is a unique private partnership of leaders in higher education across the state developed to nurture the Arts, Sciences, Humanities, and Education in Oklahoma and encourage critical thinking and creativity through academic and community partnerships, programming, and public awareness. The DaVinci Institute vision is to improve the quality of education in Oklahoma and, by doing so, to help Oklahomans carry their creative talents to the world.
