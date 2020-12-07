Deadline approaching for Youth Leadership Oklahoma applications

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is accepting applications for its 2021 Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) class. Applications are accepted online and can be accessed through the Leadership Oklahoma website or by using this link: https://smr.to/p68968. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 15. Applications must be submitted online by that date. Applicants must be high school juniors or home-schooled equivalent with at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Youth Leadership Oklahoma accepts class members from across the state each year. The program traditionally includes a weeklong journey across the state to introduce high school students between their junior and senior years to state leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma. The program dates for YLOK Class 21 will be May 30 - June 4, 2021.
Criteria for selection includes demonstrated leadership ability in activities such as student council, athletics and service clubs in their schools and communities as well as an exhibited commitment to community service and extra-curricular activities. Participants are also considered on the basis of geographic, racial and cultural diversity.
For information about LOK or YLOK, contact Marion Paden, president and CEO, (405) 848-0001 or by email at lok@leadershipoklahoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.