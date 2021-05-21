Deadline looms for winter storm assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY — Muskogee County homeowners and renters who experienced damage as a result of the winter storm in February must apply by Tuesday to be eligible for disaster assistance from FEMA.
Muskogee County was approved recently for individual assistance eligibility along with 16 counties previously approved for federal disaster assistance. The counties previously approved for individual assistance include Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner.
Residents who have insurance and plan to apply for disaster assistance must also file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for insurable losses, but those not covered by insurance may be eligible for federal assistance.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov. Applicants also may call (800) 621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.