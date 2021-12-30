Deadline set for absentee voters to get ballots

Voters who want absentee ballots mailed to them in advance of an election in 2022 should apply for them now.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said any registered voter may request an absentee ballot. Requests may be made for a specific election or for all elections during a calendar year.
Beach said voters need no excuse to cast an absentee ballot, and there are many ways to apply.
“For many voters, the easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal. Voters also may complete an application at the County Election Board or simply write us a letter.”
Those who choose to write a letter must include the following information:
• The voter's name, resident address, and signature.
• Name of the school district in which the voter resides.
• Name of the voter's city (if the voter resides in city limits).
• Address where the voter wants ballots mailed.
• Type of election.
• List of elections for which the voter is requesting absentee ballots (a voter may only request ballots for elections in which they are eligible to vote).
Beach said voters who reside in nursing homes, voters who are physically incapacitated, and voters who care for others who cannot be left unattended should mention these restrictions in their request. This information activates special procedures that make voting and returning absentee ballots easier.
Voters may request absentee ballots electronically using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. To download a paper application, visit the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
For more information about absentee voting, contact the Muskogee County Election Board, (918) 687-8151, or muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The first election in 2022 will be the School Board Primary Election for the Muskogee I-20 and Porum I-88 School Districts on Feb. 8. Muskogee City Council elections also will be on Feb. 8.
The deadline for absentee ballot applications in advance of the Feb. 8 election is at 5 p.m. Jan. 24.
Applications for absentee ballots also are available at the Muskogee County Election Board Office, which is located at 400 W. Broadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.