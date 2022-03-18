Deadline to request absentee ballots nears

Less than a week remains for registered voters in Muskogee County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the April 5, elections that include the Ward 4 City Council for the City of Muskogee, Haskell, Midway, Gore and, Porum School Districts Boards, said County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach.
Applications for absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. March 21, to be processed.
Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Beach said. Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, e-mail or online at www.ok.gov/elections.
Early in-person absentee voting for the April 5 election will be on March 31 and April 1 in the County Election Board Office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on absentee voting, contact the County Election Board at 400 W. Broadway, Room 120. The telephone number is (918) 687-8151. The County Election Board’s fax number is (918) 687-0382.
For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.
