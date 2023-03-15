Deadline to request absentee ballots nears

Less than a week remains for registered voters in Muskogee County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the April 4, 2023 elections that include school board elections for Indian Capital Technology Center, Haskell, Hilldale and Midway school districts, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said. Also included in the April 4 elections are town trustee positions in Braggs, Haskell, Oktaha, Porum, Taft, Warner and Webbers Falls.
Applications for absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday to be processed. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Beach said. Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, e-mail or online at www.ok.gov/elections. Voters also may apply for absentee ballots for the following reasons:
• Registered voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, e-mail, or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.
• Registered voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, by fax, by e-mail, or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.
• Military personnel, residents of Muskogee County living overseas, and the spouses and dependents of each group may apply only by mail, by fax, or by e-mail. For more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website: www.fvap.gov/oklahoma.
Early In-Person Absentee Voting for the April 4 election will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 30-31 in the County Election Board Office. For more information on absentee voting, contact the County Election Board at 400 W. Broadway, Room 120. The telephone number is (918) 687-8151. The County Election Board's fax number is (918) 687-0382.
For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.
