A federal appeals court ordered the resentencing of a Sequoyah County man who killed an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in 1999 during a midnight raid at his rural home after finding flaws with his death sentence.
Kenneth Eugene Barrett, 59, was convicted in 2005 in the shooting death of Trooper David “Rocky” Eales, who took part in the multi-agency raid. An autopsy revealed Eales was struck by three bullets as law enforcers mounted the assault on Barrett's Sequoyah County home.
In 2015, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered that a hearing be held in U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma to determine whether Barrett's trial lawyers failed to effectively assist Barrett with his defense. Trial lawyers failed to investigate Barrett’s background and mental health, which might have provided evidence that would have persuaded jurors to impose a sentence other than the death penalty.
A magistrate judge held a seven-day hearing in 2017, which included testimony from defense experts, who said Barrett suffered from brain damage and bipolar disorder and experienced a chaotic and abusive childhood. The magistrate judge recommended a new sentencing hearing be conducted.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White, in a 2019 ruling, found that while Barrett’s lawyers may have been deficient, their mistakes did not harm his legal rights. White decided there was no need to reconsider Barrett's sentence, and Barrett appealed the decision.
A three-judge panel of 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined "a reasonable probability" existed that "at least one juror would have struck a different balance" had they been given the opportunity to weigh "the aggravating and mitigating circumstances." In the 65-page opinion, the panel concludes "the absence of this readily available mitigation evidence" during sentencing "left the jury with no explanation" other than a characterization presented by prosecutors.
"Despite our suggestion ... that the government could rebut Mr. Barrett’s mental health evidence if it could show he 'was a psychopath and would be at a high risk of committing violent offenses if freed,'” the judges state, referencing an opinion in a prior appeal filed by Barrett. "The government introduced no such evidence at the evidentiary hearing, and it did not argue Mr. Barrett’s evidence would have had this double-edged effect."
The appellate judges noted that "a reasonable probability is less than a preponderance of the evidence." The bar that must be cleared, they opine, "need only 'undermine confidence in the outcome.'"
Because post-conviction evidence in this case "shifts the balance in favor of mitigation, we are not confident all twelve jurors would have recommended a death sentence had defense counsel introduced this evidence."
No court date has been set.
