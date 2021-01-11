As of this advisory, there are 335,247 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
4,068 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 14 additional deaths identified to report.
In Muskogee County, there were 7,446 cases confirmed, and 56 deaths. Of those deaths, 45 occurred in the city of Muskogee.
Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, two females in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-65 age group, thee males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,775 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 335,247
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 01/08/21) 2,499,916
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 01/08/21) 2,827,122
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 01/08/21) 1,773
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 01/08/21) 153
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 18,885
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,775
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.