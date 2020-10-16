The death of a Muskogee County woman in the 65 and older age group has brought the death toll to 28, with 21 of those deaths occurring in the city of Muskogee.
This week, five counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow," and four counties moved from "yellow" to "orange." OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 105,308 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 11 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one female and three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,154 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 105,308
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,312,840
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,432,231
**Currently Hospitalized 793
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 7,679
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Oct. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.