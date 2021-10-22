Defendants plead guilty in two child pornography cases

OKLAHOMA CITY – Defendants in two different child pornography cases plead guilty Thursday and were sentenced.
Hansen Martin Leroy Johnson, 27, appeared in Cherokee County Court to be sentenced. Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years of that suspended. After release from the Department of Corrections, Johnson must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his lifetime.
The case against Johnson originated in October 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cybertip from a social media platform. The tip included an image and short video showing an adult sexually abusing an infant. NCMEC forwarded the case to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. On Nov. 5, 2020, Johnson was arrested at his residence in Tahlequah and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. At the time of his arrest, Johnson had been substitute teaching at Grand View School in Cherokee County. This was a joint investigation with the Cherokee Marshal Service, Tulsa Police Department Cybercrime Unit and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Tulsa.
Clay Brandon Morton was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of Distribution of Certain Material Involving the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was sentenced in the Federal Court of the Eastern District of Oklahoma Thursday and received a sentence of 151 months in federal confinement with five years post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender. This was a joint investigation between the Checotah Police Department, Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, OSBI ICAC and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Tulsa.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
