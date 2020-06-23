More people each week are benefiting from the City of Muskogee Foundation's food box giveaway, reports indicate.
The City of Muskogee Foundation began distributing the boxes on June 4 and will continue distributing them each Thursday through July 30. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods partner with the foundation.
According to figures released by the City of Muskogee Foundation, 1,191 individuals were served on the first week, 1,235 were were served on the second week, and 1,439 were served last Thursday.
"As the word is spread, we have had more participants," said Laura Hazen, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods program director.
She said the numbers would vary based on household size.
The same number of boxes, 450, is distributed each week, she said.
Volunteers survey people picking up the boxes, Hazen said. People are asked about the size of their household, ages, zip code and if there is a veteran in the household.
"That data is used for funding opportunities and data opportunities by the Community Food bank of Eastern Oklahoma," she said.
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma supplies the food, she said.
The City of Muskogee Foundation repurposed a lot of its summer grant funds to purchase food from the Community Food Bank.
More people also are helping distribute the food, Hazen said.
"We have several community volunteers," she said.
Eight people from Muskogee Rotary Club helped with last Thursday's distribution, said Rotary President Blake Farris.
He said weekly Rotary meetings had been postponed out of concern for COVID-19.
"We decided to have service projects in place of our weekly meetings, and that was one of our service projects," he said.
She said people interested in volunteering can call Laura Wickizer at the City of Muskogee Foundation, (918) 577-6562.
If you go
WHAT: City of Muskogee Foundation food box giveaway.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Thursdays.
WHERE: Hatbox Hangar, 4100 Border Ave. entrance.
