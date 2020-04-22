A lone Democrat who declared his candidacy for the 2020 contest for District 2 Commissioner in Wagoner County was removed from the ballot on Tuesday after failing to appear for a hearing to assess his eligibility.
Commissioner Chris Edwards alleged Larry A. Hall, 68, is unqualified by law to compete for a county office because he is not a registered voter of the county. State law requires a candidate for county commissioner be a qualified elector within the district for six months prior to the filing period.
A petition filed by Edwards upon the conclusion of the three-day filing period earlier this month alleges Hall’s name was deleted from the voter rolls in 2017 due to inactivity. Hall’s residency within the district was uncontested.
The Wagoner County Election Board, in response to a brief statement made by the incumbent and in Hall’s absence, ruled the purported Democratic contender “ineligible to run as a candidate” for the county office. The decision resulted with Hall’s name being stricken from the ballot.
“I guess there’s not any need for me to go any further,” Edwards said, noting Hall’s absence during Tuesday’s hearing at the Wagoner County District Courthouse. “I’m just thankful for the laws, and I hope to continue serving the county.”
Edwards, who is seeking a fourth term, faces two challengers who are competing in a three-way race for the Republican nomination. Competing against Edwards, 54, in the GOP primary will be David Cobb, 64, and Randy Stamps, 62.
Primary elections are scheduled June 30. The voter registration deadline is June 5, and absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. June 24.
