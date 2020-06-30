Unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board show that Abby Broyles received 3,622 votes or 56.66% of votes compared to Sheila Bilyeu's 927 votes or 14.5% of votes, R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr.'s 956 votes or 14.95% of votes and Elysabeth Britt's 888 votes or 13.89% of votes for the Democrat Senator race. 

