Jeff Boyd, Kathleen Henderson-Horton, Loyal Taylor and William Wiles are vying for the Democratic slot in the McIntosh County District 1 Commissioner seat. Boyd, Horton and Taylor answered five topical questions posed to them by the Phoenix, with Wiles declining to respond.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
BOYD: "Twenty-five years in construction. I know how to build and repair roads."
HORTON: "I am the best qualified to be McIntosh County District 1 Commissioner because I have the education and experience to perform the duties of that office successfully. I have seven and one-half years experience as an assistant to the current McIntosh County Commissioner District 1. During that time I have gained a lot of knowledge about the business that is county government. I have an extensive working knowledge including the financial side of budgets, maintenance, operations, payroll, purchasing and warrants. I am fluent in the process of bidding, keeping accurate time records and pursuing funds and grants from multiple agencies."
TAYLOR: "I consider myself to be the best candidate for this office because I have in-depth knowledge of all the equipment and I have experience operating and working on the equipment. I have owned and operated my own diesel mechanic business for over 26 years so I am familiar with the upkeep and maintenance of the machines. I am also familiar with the area and have experience with the roads as I was the road foreman for District 1 for six years."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue or the greatest challenge that will have to be addressed during the first few years to meet the need of your constituents?
TAYLOR: "The most important issue that will have to be addressed is the overall safety and condition of the roads. The roads have been essentially impassable for months. The current state of the roads is a safety hazard and the safety and security of my neighbors and community members is my top priority."
BOYD: "Making the roads safe for drivers, mailmen, elderly and handicapped to get through safely on the road or going to the mailbox."
HORTON: "The most pressing issue facing the constituents of McIntosh County District 1 is the deterioration of our rural roadways. The devastation of flooding over the last several years has destroyed the integrity of our county’s roadways and some bridges; when combined with limited funding the situation is even more distressing. Rebuilding District 1 roadways is my highest priority and the repairs required can be accomplished through knowledge, hard work and adequate funding. It is my goal to improve the overall situation of this district using my extensive education and vast resources."
3 Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
HORTON: "I consider the improvement of rural roadways my top priority, because it is the most important to the residents of my district. The residents of my district want and deserve to be able to travel our roadways safely and without harm to their vehicles. Even more importantly, our emergency responders MUST be able to navigate the roads quickly and safely while addressing critical issues."
TAYLOR: "I consider this issue a top priority because I value the safety and wellbeing of my community and the people who live in it. The current state of the roads poses a safety hazard and this needs to be addressed as soon as possible."
BOYD: "The issue being the top priority is that it's an emergency to get down roads and safely get people out."
4 How do you plan to address this issue should you win the election?
BOYD: "Go and check road to repair and rebuild, getting the right people and equipment."
TAYLOR: "I plan to address this issue by repairing and building the road beds back up. I plan to install drainage pipes to divert the water away from the roads, as well as several other necessary upgrades. This work will take time, but it is necessary to repair and address these issues. You cannot apply a temporary fix on a problem and expect it to be a long term solution."
HORTON: "The repairs required can be accomplished through planning, prioritizing, being diligent and funding. I will do my best to improve the overall conditions using my knowledge and resources. I plan to carefully inspect the 250 plus miles of District 1 to determine where and how to make improvements. I will prioritize the roadways in need of the most attention. My crew and I will work hard to complete needed projects. However, some may require extensive man-hours and funding, but will be accomplished with time and planning. I will wisely utilize all current resources to maximize and prioritize where needed most."
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
HORTON: "The hard-working people of our county deserve to travel safely and securely during the course of their daily life. In the midst of our nations declining economy, maintaining a sound vehicle is crucial as repairs can be costly. I want my constituents to feel confident in being able to get to, or get emergency help to, their loved ones should the need arise. I also believe that my constituents deserve peace of mind in knowing that their tax dollars are being used efficiently, and allocated by someone that responds to their needs."
BOYD: "To help anyway possible, knowing what programs are available, knowing the financial side, getting workers proper training how to do their job. I am a problem solver, building a good work ethic and knowing the right people to talk to, plus have an open door policy."
TAYLOR: "My constituents will be able to have peace of mind when leaving their homes and traveling on the roads without fear of the roads being consistently flooded or washed away. I believe everyone should be able to go to and from their destinations safely without fear of damage to their property or person due to hazardous road conditions, and I plan to do everything in my power to make that possible."
— Ronn Rowland
Meet the candidates
NAME: Jeff Boyd.
AGE: 52.
HOMETOWN: Checotah.
OCCUPATION: Construction business owner.
FAMILY: Three children.
EDUCATION: Graduated, some college.
HOBBIES: Fishing, hunting, farm life.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK PAGE: N/A.
• • •
NAME: Kathleen Henderson-Horton.
AGE: 48.
HOMETOWN: Checotah.
OCCUPATION: Commissioner’s assistant.
FAMILY: "Charles Henderson and Judy Thompson are my parents. I am married to Gerald Horton and together we have 3 sons and 4 wonderful grandchildren."
EDUCATION: "I graduated Checotah High School in 1992. I attended Connors State College and earned my Associates degree. I then attended Oklahoma State University to earn my Bachelor's in Administration with a minor in Economics. I have since earned the highest accreditation possible for County Commissioner duties through the OSU County training program."
HOBBIES: "I enjoy spending time with my family and my grandchildren. I also enjoy camping and grilling at Belle Starr, going on motorcycle rides with my husband, and maintaining my yard."
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK PAGE: Kathleen Henderson Horton.
• • •
NAME: Loyal “Dean” Taylor.
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Checotah.
OCCUPATION: Diesel mechanic.
FAMILY: "I was born and raised in Checotah by my parents Loyal and Nettie Taylor. I have been married to my wonderful wife, Brinda Taylor, for 35 years and counting. Brinda and I have two children, Tresha and Tara Taylor, also of Checotah. Additionally, I have five sisters, Tarena Taylor-Eaves, Crystal Holley, Laura Burcham, Ladonna Litell, and Twyla Ledesma."
EDUCATION: "I have high school education as well as fire and safety training, first responder certification and training, brake certification, air conditioning licenses, etc."
HOBBIES: "I enjoy spending time with my family whenever possible as well as antiquing with my wife."
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK PAGE: N/A.
