Democrats plan activities for Saturday

Muskogee County Democrats will be busy Saturday morning as they prepare and serve a free breakfast at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St., beginning at 9 a.m. Democrats' supporters are welcome to come and join in the event.
Following the breakfast, those wishing to vote early will join in the state Souls to the Polls activity as they walk to the election board to vote. Anyone needing a ride to the polls may call (918) 577-8008. A free ride will be provided. The ride can accommodate handicapped individuals, as well. This service will also be available on Election Day, Nov. 8.
All Democrats are also invited to participate in the Knocking for Joy activity from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. They will be provided addresses of those to be contacted. Drivers and walkers needed. These people will also provide campaign information for Jim Haley, candidate for House District 13.
Information: Judy Ross Moore, Muskogee Democrat Party Chair, (918) 685-2219, judycalvinmoore@gmail.com or jamoore@crosstel.net.
