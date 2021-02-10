Democrats plan county precinct meeting

The Muskogee County Democrat Precinct meeting call has been issued. The Muskogee County Democratic Party Precinct Meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 11, in accordance with state party rules.
This day is designated by the Oklahoma Democratic Party to elect precinct officers. Each precinct will elect three officers. These officers will be eligible to vote in the Muskogee County Democratic Convention on April 3. Precinct officers are very important to the Democratic Party. These officers will relate to the people living in their respective precincts. Precinct officers must be registered Democrats who live within the boundaries of their respective precincts. As of now, the meeting will be conducted via Zoom. A link will be provided on the county website as well as the county Facebook page. Anyone interested in becoming a part of this vital group should plan to attend the Zoom meeting. Interested Democrats may also contact Muskogee County Vice Chair Judy Moore at jamoore@crosstel.net or text, (918) 685-2219.
