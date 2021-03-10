In accordance with the Oklahoma Democratic Party guidelines, Muskogee County Democrats will conduct precinct meetings at 7 p.m. Thursday on ZOOM! Zoom is free and provides everyone with a safe, social-distancing method of meeting with other registered Democrats. Registered Democratic voters are urged to attend this meeting. Each precinct will elect three officers, a chair, vice chair and a secretary.
The role of Precinct Committee Person (PCP) is at the core of political party activity; it’s the ground game. As a PCP, you are a representative of the Muskogee County Democratic Party in your precinct or neighborhood. Elections are truly won or lost in precincts, and PCPs are vital to ensuring strong Democratic support for Democratic candidates and issues.
Any registered Democrat is eligible to be a PCP in the precinct where they live, as long as they are willing to do the work. There is a job that is suited for everyone.
The primary role of the PCP for each precinct is to work together, to serve as the connection between the Democratic Party, the voters, and Democratic elected officials, and to represent your entire precinct within the party.
Join the group and learn more about your precinct. The Zoom link is on the Muskogee County Democrats' Facebook Page as well as their web site. You may also contact Muskogee County Vice Chair Judy Moore at jamoore@crosstel.net or text (918) 685-2219.
