The Muskogee County Democrat Convention is at 10 a.m. Saturday, via ZOOM. County officers will be elected at this meeting as well as delegates to the CDII and State Democrat Conventions. A link to the ZOOM meeting may be found on the Muskogee County Democratic Party Facebook page as well as on the Muskogee County Democratic webpage. All Democrats are invited to attend. All precinct officers are urged to attend and vote in the elections.
Information: Judy Moore, (918) 685-2219 or at jamoore@crosstel.net.
