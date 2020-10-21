Muskogee County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Honor Heights Amphitheater. Kalyn Free, Oklahoma Democrat Party National Committeewoman, will be the guest speaker. She will answer questions regarding the upcoming election. Muskogee County Democrats are honored to have her as their guest, and they hope that all Democrats will plan to attend. The meeting will be outside, and social distancing will be observed. Masks are required. Biden-Harris signs will be available for $5 each, and Danyell Lanier signs will also be available.
Information: Judy Ross Moore, Muskogee County Democratic Party vice-chair, jamoore@crosstel.net, or (918) 685-2219.
