Demolition a sign of changing times

Mary Stone couldn’t bear to watch Monday as she stepped up to the fence that surrounds Alice Robertson Junior High School.
She couldn’t go any farther as the school at S and Dayton streets is now a demolition site, and is surrounded by fencing at the street. Built in 1939, the school is being torn down, and a freshman academy will be constructed in its place. The academy is one of the first two projects as part of the $110 million bond issue that voters approved last October. The other project is the rebuilding of Tony Goetz Elementary School.
Workers from Manhattan Construction Company of Tulsa tore down the trees in front of Alice Robertson to start the work on Monday.
“I didn’t go to school here ,but my daughter did,” said Stone, who lives on Dayton Street. “She’s upset, too. I’ve watched this school since it started. When they told me it was going down, it made me so upset.
“It’s been up there for years. When they started cracking those trees, it just hurt my feelings that I had to turn my back. It just makes me shake. I feel they need to clean it up and redo it.”
Justin Focht, the construction supervisor, said his crew preserved the cornerstone.
“We’ll put that in the new building,” he said. “We’ve put a time lapse camera on the technology center that will record the demolition, cleanup and build back — the whole process.
“I hate to even put a number on when the construction will be done. It will be ready for the start of the school year in 2021.”
Meanwhile, Stone will be keeping an eye on the work.
“When they start putting it down, I’m going to come over and watch it,” she said.
