"No Justice! No Peace" more than a dozen people chanted in front of Muskogee's Walmart on Sunday afternoon.
It was a continuation of an afternoon of demonstrations addressing recent accounts of police action against African Americans.
In Minneapolis, a police officer was charged with murder in connection with a video showing him kneeling on the neck of George Floyd during an arrest. In Georgia, three men have been have been charged in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging through a neighborhood when he was attacked.
At Walmart in Muskogee, people held signs saying "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe" and Justice For George Floyd."
People shouted Floyd's name, as well as names of other African Americans who have been killed by police.
Deanna Mitchell of Eufaula said she wants people to understand the meaning of Black Lives Matter.
"We know that all lives matter, but we're the race that are dying for no reason," Mitchell said.
Clyde Thompson of Muskogee joined Mitchell, saying "we're just out here for the cause."
"I feel like there is no way I can drive by and see this without stopping to show my support," he said. "I was driving by and I see the people out here and I felt like it's my duty to stop and be a part of this cause."
Earlier Sunday, several dozen people walked back and forth in front of Shawnee Crossing shopping center, shouting and carrying signs.
Shontay Patterson joined that demonstration.
"Because I have an African American son and I want him to feel safe," Patterson said, adding that recent incidents involving police and African Americans in Minnesota and Georgia prompted her to march.
Patterson said her 22-year-old son has never gotten into problems with the law.
"But I don't want him to have any," Patterson said. "And I want everyone to be treated the same."
Muskogee Police cruisers followed the protesters as they walked back and forth on the Shawnee Bypass shoulder, sometimes venturing into a lane of traffic. A couple of times, an officer on a loud speaker said "for your safety, please stay outside lanes of traffic."
While protests in other cities in the United States turned violent, Muskogee's protest remained peaceful.
Muskogee Deputy Chief Reggie Cotton said the department trains their officers to be ready to handle situations like the one on Sunday.
“We’ve been training our officers on community policing for years,” he said. “What’s happened in other places are unfortunate incidents, but we’ve built relationships long before things like this happen. We can make contact with people and just make sure everybody is safe.”
Native Americans, African Americans, Hispanics and whites joined in the protest.
Susannah Fisher, a member of the Choctaw Nation, said she was concerned about "the loss of black lives."
"We need to come together and fix this problem," she said.
Jennifer Howard of Muskogee held a sign saying "Privilege is when you think something is not a problem because it is not a problem to you personally."
She said she protested on behalf of her children.
"They're biracial," she said. "I am sick and tired, every time they leave the home, I am terrified they're not going to be home alive. It has to stop."
She said her children have been harassed.
"I've received phone calls, the police have maced one of them," she said.
Colby Branham of Muskogee led the line of demonstrators. He said he came as an ally. He said he first became concerned about racism after the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida.
"I'm just trying to keep the police in line," he said.
Sweetie Hearn said he came to support the protesters.
"All black lives matter, everybody, that is," Hearn said. "I'm tired of everybody losing their lives over something."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.