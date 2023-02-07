Denning appointed director of Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Denning, DNP, RN, as the new executive director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS), and Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center (VAMC). Denning will oversee delivery of health care services to more than 52,000 enrolled veterans and an operating budget of more than $420 million.
“We are excited to bring Dr. Denning onboard as the new director of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System,” said Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19 interim director. “Dr. Denning’s sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve.”
Denning most recently served as the interim director at EOVAHCS. As chief executive officer, she provided leadership and strategic guidance to this primary and secondary care center that covers 25 counties in Eastern Oklahoma. The health care system operates 67 beds, including inpatient behavioral health and inpatient rehabilitation, and oversees outpatient clinics in Muskogee, Tulsa, McAlester, Vinita, and Idabel.
Denning, who is also an Army veteran, has vast experience in organizational management, process improvement, staff development and conflict resolution. She strives for excellence in health care using LEAN principles, evidence-based practice, and data analytics to improve safety and organizational practice. She is focused on development strategies engaging teams across all domains to increase health care for Veterans. Her long-standing and varied career within VA demonstrates her talent in leading change and building solid professional coalitions with all stakeholders.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is part of the VA Rocky Mountain Network (VISN 19), which consists of eight VA medical centers in Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, and Oklahoma.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System consists of the main facility located in Muskogee and seven additional sites of care across Eastern Oklahoma. Comprehensive health care is provided through primary care, tertiary care, and long-term care in areas of medicine, surgery, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, dentistry, and geriatrics.
