Dentists able to return Monday

Lori Bartel looks forward to Monday — with changes.
After the coronavirus pandemic closed the Stephens General Dentistry office in mid-March, the chief executive officer anticipates the reopening of the office, even though there will be changes.
“Our office was open for emergencies only,” she said. “We had to cancel hundreds of patients. We’ll be back to work on Monday. It’ll be a soft opening as it will be for non-essential treatments.”
Returning patients will notice changes, she said.
“We’ve increased our barriers to cover up different equipment,” Bartel said. “We’re also prescreening patients. Normally, we call to confirm an appointment. Now, we’re going to call and ask them medical questions: do they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have they been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19.
“We want to make it clear that Dr. Stephens puts the patients first. We want our patients to feel comfortable. We want to reassure them a dental office is one of the safest places.”
Though his office hasn’t closed during the pandemic, Dr. Walter E. Davis has changed the way he practices dentistry.
“The normal is going to be changing,” he said. “If I remove my mask, I step back six feet. It’s hard not to shake hands again. One of my patients wanted to hug me when she was leaving, but that wasn’t possible.”
Davis and his staff have changed the way they see patients.
“We stagger our appointments so we don’t have a lot of people in the room at the same time,” he said. “Everybody waits outside in the parking lot. We call them individually, they come through the back door and exit through the front door.”
Like other dentists, Davis and his staff sanitize their equipment along with counters and other surfaces after each patient.
“We always wear masks and gloves because some of our patients may be immune-compromised,” he said. “When AIDS first became a problem, we treated everybody like they had it. But this is a virus and it doesn’t show. It’s very contagious and it’s bad for certain people.”
Before Gov. Kevin Stitt recently lifted the statewide ban for dentists, they were seeing patients only in emergencies. Now, they will be able to perform regular and minor medical procedures such as cleanings and fillings.
“We might see several patients at one time, but we don’t have that now,” Davis said.
